Trump Targets Schiff Amid New FBI Allegations of Leaked Information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump is intensifying his attacks on Senator Adam Schiff, leveraging a newly released FBI document as a basis for renewed allegations. The internal notes relate to claims made by a former House Intelligence Committee staffer, who accused Schiff of leaking classified information about Trump and Russian interference in the election.

Schiff, a prominent Democrat who previously led investigations into Trump’s activities, now finds himself in the crosshairs once again. The declassified notes, released last week by FBI Director Kash Patel, stem from interviews conducted during an ongoing investigation that started in 2017. These allegations were previously deemed unreliable by federal prosecutors, but Trump has seized upon them, calling for an investigation led by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I’m looking at Pam because I hope something’s going to be done about it,” Trump said during an event at the Kennedy Center. “It was a hoax created by the Democrats, but in particular, Schiff.”

In addition to allegations of leaking, Schiff’s lawyer has responded to claims of mortgage fraud directed at him and has dismissed these allegations as “transparently false, stale, and long debunked.” The accusations follow similar allegations aimed at New York Attorney General Letitia James, indicating a pattern of attack from Trump’s administration against perceived political adversaries.

These latest attacks on Schiff come in the wake of Trump’s interest in targeting several figures involved in investigations during his previous term, suggesting an organized approach to undermine critics. This includes Schiff’s prominent role on the House committee that examined the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Schiff has become a significant figure in the Democratic party, partially due to Trump’s relentless pursuit of him. His visibility and fundraising abilities have increased as a result of Trump’s barbs, often turning the former President into a motivating force in Schiff’s career.

During a recent appearance on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Schiff directly addressed Trump, saying, “Donald, piss off,” a comment highlighting his defiance in the face of ongoing pressure. Schiff, now with a strong legal team led by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, is preparing for potential investigations while maintaining his stance against the claims made by Trump.

The situation continues to evolve, with the politicization of federal investigations raising concerns about the weaponization of justice against political enemies. As investigations unfold, the ramifications for Schiff and the Senate dynamics are still uncertain.