Trump Threatens Canada with Tariffs Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a significant escalation of his trade war, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he might impose a 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada. This threat comes shortly after he revealed new tariff rates in a letter to world leaders, which will take effect on August 1 unless trade agreements are reached.

The proposed tariffs would apply broadly, affecting all trading partners that have yet to negotiate with the Trump administration. Currently, the U.S. imposes a 10% tariff on nearly all foreign goods, but this new announcement indicates a willingness to double existing rates, intensifying the already fraught trade relations with its northern neighbor.

Supporters of the tariffs argue that they are necessary to protect American jobs and industries, but critics warn that such sweeping measures could harm consumers and disrupt markets. An alumni group from Harvard University has called the changes a potential threat to academic freedom, highlighting the broader implications of Trump’s trade policies.

In other global news, an Israeli air strike in central Gaza on Thursday resulted in the deaths of eight children, all awaiting medical treatment at a clinic run by an American aid organization. Witnesses described the attack as catastrophic, with one individual, Nidal Al-Nouri, labeling it ‘genocide’ after losing family members in the incident. The Israel Defense Forces stated that the strike targeted a Hamas militant involved in previous attacks and is currently under review, expressing regret for any unintended casualties.

As tensions mount both in trade and international conflicts, the future remains uncertain as nations navigate Trump’s aggressive economic stance.