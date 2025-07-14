Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports

London, England – President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States will impose a 30% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico, starting August 1, if certain trade imbalances and drug trafficking issues are not addressed. This decision has raised concerns about potential disruptions in global trade.

In a letter to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump stated that the U.S. has been facing unfair treatment in trade relationships for decades. “We have decided to move forward, but only with more balanced and fair TRADE,” he wrote.

Maroš Šefčovič, the EU’s trade commissioner, responded by saying that such a tariff could effectively erase transatlantic trade, which amounted to around €1.68 trillion ($1.96 trillion) last year. He emphasized that “practically it prohibits the trade,” indicating that the EU would struggle to maintain current trade levels under such conditions.

The EU has been negotiating with U.S. officials to avoid the imposition of these tariffs and is exploring countermeasures. Von der Leyen warned that a 30% tariff would adversely affect businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic and confirmed the EU’s readiness to implement proportionate countermeasures if necessary.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to defend European interests and prepare for credible countermeasures. In light of Trump’s latest threats, he called for speeding up preparations to protect EU economic interests.

Trump’s threats come after months of erratic tariff announcements, which have left many countries and businesses uncertain about future trading conditions. “The United States of America has been ripped off on TRADE… by friend and foe, alike, for DECADES,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Skeptics have warned that the proposed tariffs could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for American consumers. If implemented, both the EU and U.S. could face significant economic repercussions, according to analysts.

As a response to Trump’s announcement, the EU has delayed the implementation of planned countermeasures on U.S. products valued at €21 billion ($25 billion) until early August to provide more time for negotiation.

Šefčovič remains hopeful that a negotiated agreement is possible but warned that continued tariff threats are contributing to an uncertain economic landscape.