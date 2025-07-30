Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs on Indian Imports Amid Trade Talks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to raise tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 25% if a trade agreement is not finalized soon. Trump stated, “They are going to pay 25%.” This assertion came amid ongoing negotiations between the United States and India.

During a press briefing, when asked whether India would face tariffs between 20% and 25%, Trump confirmed, “Yeah, I think so. India has been – they’re my friends.” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer elaborated on the complexities during a CNBC interview the previous day, stating that more discussions are needed to reach a conclusive trade deal.

Greer remarked, “They have expressed strong interest in opening portions of their market; we, of course, are willing to continue talking to them. But I think we need some more negotiations with our Indian friends to see how ambitious they want to be.” Trump has frequently condemned India’s high tariffs and non-tariff barriers that complicate trade.

India’s Commerce Minister expressed optimism regarding the potential for an agreement before Trump’s self-imposed August 1 deadline. Despite this, specifics regarding points of contention remain undisclosed.

Last year, the US imported approximately $87 billion worth of goods from India, including pharmaceuticals and telecommunications equipment, while exporting around $42 billion in goods to India.

Trump previously set tariffs on Indian goods at 26% before pausing those reciprocal levies in early April. He has often criticized India for its high tariffs, saying, “They charge more tariffs than any other country.”

Negotiations have been described as complicated, with India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar recently calling previous claims of a deal being nearly complete “premature.” As trade tensions continue, Trump’s approach underscores the ongoing complexity of US-India trade relations.