Trump Tightens Immigration Rules After D.C. Shooting Incident

Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration announced significant changes to immigration policy on Thursday, following a recent shooting incident in the nation’s capital that left one National Guard member dead and another critically injured. The new rules will reduce the validity of work permits for refugees, asylees, and other immigrants granted legal protections in the U.S.

Under the new guidelines, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will issue work permits lasting a maximum of 18 months, down from the current five-year period. This change applies to immigrants with pending applications for asylum or lawful permanent residency, commonly known as green cards.

USCIS cited the need for increased vetting of immigrants during the renewal process, referencing the shooting that allegedly involved an Afghan national. USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated, “Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorization will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety.” He added that frequent vetting of immigrants is vital for national safety.

The new policy takes effect for work permit applications submitted after December 5, 2025, and also affects applications that are pending as of that date. The administration’s move has stirred concerns among immigrant communities already stressed by lengthy application backlogs.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Trump administration froze asylum requests overseen by USCIS and paused visa applications filed by Afghan nationals, which had previously been granted under the prior administration. This marks the latest step in the administration’s intensified crackdown on immigration, expanding its efforts to limit entry into the U.S.

Officials have suggested that travel restrictions could expand from the current 19 countries listed in a travel ban to as many as 30 nations, claiming such actions are necessary for national security. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of revisiting asylum and immigration cases approved under the Biden administration, aiming for a more thorough vetting process.

Legal experts warn that the swift changes and unpredictability within the immigration system make it increasingly complex for applicants to navigate their cases. Jeff Joseph, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, remarked on the difficulty of advising clients when rules seem to change frequently. “It’s hard to predict and advise our clients on how to navigate this system,” he said.

In addition to tightening work permit rules, the administration announced it will require applicants for various visa categories, including H-1B work permits and student visas, to publicly share their social media accounts. This policy aims to further extend scrutiny of applicants’ online presence to detect any potential national security risks.

As immigration policies continue to evolve amid national security concerns, the implications for countless immigrants remain uncertain, with many facing delays and potential barriers to residing and working legally in the United States.