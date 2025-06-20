Trump’s Troop Deployment in Los Angeles Sparks National Debate

LOS ANGELES, California — President Donald Trump‘s decision to deploy National Guard troops in Los Angeles has ignited a fierce national debate about the military’s role on U.S. soil. The deployment follows recent protests over immigration raids, a move that many local officials and citizens have opposed.

On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Trump to maintain control of the National Guard despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom. The court stated that Trump likely acted within his legal authority in federalizing the troops, which is controversial as it marks the first time since 1965 that a president has done so without the governor’s consent.

The court’s decision prevents U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer‘s ruling from earlier this month that declared Trump’s action unlawful. Judge Breyer had indicated that the conditions necessary for federalizing troops, such as rebellion or significant threats, were not present.

In a statement following the appeals court ruling, Newsom condemned Trump’s actions as “authoritarian” and vowed to continue his legal challenge, asserting, “The president is not a king and is not above the law.”

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated the court’s decision on his social media platform, claiming it protects law-abiding citizens across the country. He argued that the deployment was essential to restore order amid ongoing protests characterized by violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

The National Guard’s deployment drew mixed reactions from the public and officials alike, with many expressing concern about the use of military force against civilians. Governor Newsom highlighted that local law enforcement had effectively managed the protests without federal assistance and that the presence of troops could further exacerbate tensions.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta added, “The Trump Administration far overreached its authority with its unprecedented and unlawful federalization of the California National Guard.” Bonta emphasized the importance of legal standards governing military presence in domestic matters.

As the situation develops, the future of the National Guard’s role in Los Angeles remains uncertain. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday, where more arguments regarding the scope of the military’s involvement in domestic affairs will be presented.