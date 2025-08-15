Trump Unveils Kennedy Center Honors Amid Controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced the latest recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors on August 13, 2025, during a press conference at the historic venue. This year’s honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, country star George Strait, Broadway performer Michael Crawford, and rock band KISS.

Traditionally, honorees are selected by a bipartisan panel of arts professionals over several months. However, Trump claimed he was “98 percent involved” in the selection process this year, a significant shift from the usual protocol. He acknowledged rejecting nominees he labeled as “wokesters,” signaling a desire to align the honors more closely with his political views.

“I turned down plenty. They were too woke,” Trump stated, suggesting that he aims to reshape the Kennedy Center to reflect his vision for American arts and culture. His involvement has sparked a heated debate among critics and supporters alike.

Trump has often framed his selections as a response to what he perceives as a leftward bias in American arts and culture. His base supports his efforts, believing that liberal elites have dominated cultural narratives for too long. The President’s critics, however, view his actions as an attempt to politicize the arts.

During the announcement, Trump also noted the planned renovation of the Kennedy Center, calling it essential for its future as a pillar of American culture. The President has promised that the honors ceremony will take place in December and be broadcast on CBS.

As the country prepares for its 250th anniversary in 2026, Trump emphasized his plans for the event, promising significant upgrades and a return to the Kennedy Center’s storied reputation. “We’re going to make it a crown jewel of American arts and culture once again,” he said.

The Kennedy Center Honors is designed to pay tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts. While the event has historically served as a nonpartisan celebration of artistic excellence, Trump’s direct involvement raises questions about the future of these awards and their role in the cultural landscape.

The ceremony is set for December 7, and it will be a highlight of Trump’s cultural programming as he asserts his influence over American art institutions.