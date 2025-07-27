Trump Urges Israel to Escalate Gaza Conflict Amid Growing Frustration

Washington, July 26, 2025 – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday suggested that the Biden administration must rethink its strategy regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His comments came after yet another round of failed ceasefire negotiations, which left many hostages’ families demanding answers.

Rubio expressed frustration during a meeting with families, stating that new solutions must be presented to President Donald Trump to address the situation. According to sources who attended the meeting, Rubio’s remarks highlighted rising discontent within the U.S. government as the conflict lingers with no clear resolution.

Trump hinted that it may be time for Israel to escalate military actions against the Palestinian group Hamas, indicating a potential shift in U.S. policy. “It might be time,” he remarked during an appearance in Scotland, which raised questions about whether Israel would receive the green light for even more aggressive tactics against Hamas.

Israeli officials remain uncertain whether Trump’s comments reflect a real change in policy or a negotiating tactic. Despite claims from White House officials that Trump is sympathetic to the plight of Palestinian civilians, he has not pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pursue a ceasefire.

An Israeli official disclosed to Axios that Trump has encouraged Netanyahu to intensify operations in Gaza, saying, ‘Do what you need to do in Gaza.’ Military actions have increased recently, with reports of the use of heavy bombs that were not sanctioned under the previous administration.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, nations including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have urged for an immediate easing of access in Gaza, insisting that humanitarian aid must be allowed.

Rubio openly criticized the previous administration’s phased hostage release strategy, calling for a more comprehensive approach to address both the war and the hostages’ plight. He emphasized the urgency for the U.S. to reconsider its approach before conditions deteriorate further.

As tensions escalate and negotiations stall, senior U.S. officials acknowledge that their current strategy is failing, but no new directions have been identified. Time may be running out for both Washington and Jerusalem as they navigate this complex conflict.