Trump Vetoes Bill for Colorado Drinking Water Pipeline

DENVER — President Donald Trump has vetoed funding for a major drinking water project in Colorado, using his first veto of the current term to block the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) Act. The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

Trump’s decision on Monday comes amid tensions with Colorado, where he has expressed dissatisfaction with the state government for imprisoning a close ally, who was convicted for tampering with voting systems during the 2020 presidential election.

The AVC project aims to bring safe drinking water to 39 rural communities on the Eastern Plains, including areas between Pueblo and Lamar. Local groundwater is often laced with high salt content and radioactive particles, posing serious health risks.

The Arkansas Valley Conduit is considered the final piece of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, which began in 1962 but has faced significant cost increases in recent years. The bill to complete the project was sponsored by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who previously challenged the Trump administration regarding the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a statement regarding his veto, Trump said, “My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies. Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation.”

Boebert criticized the veto, stating, “President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously.” She expressed concern that the decision may relate to political retaliation.

The veto’s implications may face scrutiny, as both the Senate and House passed the bill by voice vote, suggesting potential congressional support for an override. While it is uncommon for vetoes to be overturned, the situation is unusual given the bill’s bipartisan backing and its focus on essential infrastructure.

Democratic Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who sponsored the Senate version, condemned the veto. Hickenlooper accused Trump of punishing Colorado, while Bennet described the act as unacceptable and more reflective of a “revenge tour” than responsible governance.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also expressed disappointment, stating, “It’s very disappointing that the President is hurting rural Colorado by vetoing this bipartisan and non-controversial bill.” He affirmed his commitment to advocate for the project moving forward.