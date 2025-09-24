Trump’s ‘Walk of Fame’ Features Biden’s Autopen Instead of Portrait

Washington, D.C. – The White House has introduced a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” outside the West Wing, displaying framed portraits of past U.S. presidents. However, one notable exception stands out: President Joe Biden’s space is represented by an image of an autopen, the device used to imitate his signature.

Special assistant to the president Margo Martin shared a video showcasing the black-and-white portraits along the walkway. She referred to the display as a significant addition to the West Wing Colonnade.

Former President Donald Trump has persistently criticized Biden for his use of the autopen, alleging that it undermines the legitimacy of important decisions made during his presidency, including pardons. In a recent memorandum, Trump ordered an investigation into whether Biden’s cognitive abilities have affected the proper execution of presidential duties.

Biden has firmly denied these challenges. “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” he stated. “Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

While Trump had hinted at the presence of the autopen in Biden’s portrayal, he insisted that the new display illustrates the unequal treatment of different presidents. His remarks came during an interview where he claimed, “We’ll put up a picture of the autopen.”

The unveiling of the Presidential Walk of Fame coincides with extensive renovations in the White House’s outdoor areas, colloquially termed the “Rose Garden Club.” Trump aims to create a more aesthetically pleasing area, adjusting the landscaping and adding amenities.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the new exhibit during a dinner hosted in the Rose Garden, where employees and Cabinet officials will gather with Trump. Despite Biden’s advisers declining to comment on the new display, the public reaction remains a topic of interest.