Trump Warns of Severe Consequences Ahead of Putin Meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Russia on Wednesday, threatening severe consequences if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to cease hostilities in Ukraine. This statement comes just days before their high-stakes summit scheduled for Friday.

During a press conference at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Trump expressed his frustration with the ongoing war, stating, “There will be consequences” if Russia does not begin to negotiate a ceasefire. While he did not specify what actions he might take, he hinted at the possibility of imposing stiffer economic sanctions or tariffs.

Trump’s remarks were made after a virtual conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders. Following the call, Zelenskyy cautioned that Putin is likely “bluffing” about his willingness to pursue peace, emphasizing the need for continual pressure and sanctions against Russia.

“Putin definitely does not want peace. He wants the occupation of our country,” Zelenskyy asserted from Berlin, underlining that any discussions without Ukraine’s input would be undermined. He voiced hope that the discussions in Alaska would focus on securing a ceasefire.

The summit in Anchorage will not include Zelenskyy, a fact Trump addressed, explaining that it was not his decision. He indicated a desire for future talks between Zelenskyy and Putin, asserting, “There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first.”

In a sign of the ongoing struggle, both Russia and Ukraine carried out long-range strikes on each other’s positions overnight, with Ukraine’s air force reporting that they intercepted a number of Russian drones and missiles.

As European leaders prepare for the summit, they expressed cautious optimism about Trump’s potential influence in discussions. French President Emmanuel Macron reported that Trump’s intention is aligned with European goals, highlighting that any territorial negotiations must include Ukraine’s involvement.

U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the virtual conference as a positive step forward in efforts to obtain a ceasefire, stressing the importance of Ukraine’s role in final resolutions to conflict. He remarked, “The path to peace cannot be decided without Ukraine.”

Despite ongoing tensions and differing narratives, Trump appears to have adapted his stance on Russia since taking office. Conversations have hinted that Trump now recognizes the gravity of Putin’s ambitions and the complexities involved in negotiating peace.

The upcoming meeting in Alaska represents a critical moment in U.S.-Russia relations as both leaders step onto a delicate diplomatic stage amid a backdrop of war and international scrutiny. Experts warn that mistrust remains high, with many urging that any peace negotiations must safeguard Ukrainian sovereignty.