Trump and Zelenskyy Discuss Security Agreements Amid Ongoing Conflict

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On August 18, 2025, President Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House. The meeting focused on security guarantees aimed at ending three-and-a-half years of conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

During the discussions, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a resolution if Ukraine and Russia initiate trilateral talks with the United States. “If there’s peace, the peace is going to stay a long time,” he stated.

Trump emphasized that European countries would be the primary defense in maintaining regional peace, while the U.S. would provide support. He mentioned plans to sell weapons to Ukraine and its allies in Europe but avoided questions about U.S. troop involvement.

Zelenskyy’s visit marked his first return to the Oval Office after a tense meeting in February. This time, he praised Trump for his efforts. “Thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts, to stop killings and stop this war,” Zelenskyy said.

The talks included multiple European leaders, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who presented a united front against any unfair agreements. The leaders discussed concerns regarding Trump’s suggestions of territory exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump commented on potential land swaps, a topic on which Zelenskyy has shown opposition. “We need to discuss possible exchanges of territory,” Trump said. In contrast, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine’s welfare.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also expressed hope, stating, “If we play this well, we could end this.” However, there were calls from European leaders for a ceasefire to initiate a serious negotiation process.

As discussions continued, Trump confirmed he would contact Russian President Vladimir Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy. The atmosphere marked a shift from previous tensions and appeared to foster cooperation.

Zelenskyy concluded the meeting by noting the importance of unity among allies against aggression. “We had a constructive, specific meeting … we are happy we have such big unity today,” he said.