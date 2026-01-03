Trump and Zelenskyy Meet to Discuss Peace with Russia

PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, marking a renewed effort to facilitate peace amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that this meeting could serve as a potential precursor for the first phone call between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in over five years.

While the gathering was portrayed as a positive step in peace negotiations led by Trump, the source described a direct call between Zelenskyy and Putin as a significant diplomatic victory for the American president. “If Putin had joined in a call Sunday, this would have been the greatest achievement in the preparation of the peace talks,” the source remarked.

Trump stated he had a “good and very productive” conversation with Putin prior to the meeting with Zelenskyy, believing that they are in the “final stages of talking” regarding a potential agreement to end the conflict.

“Otherwise, it’s going to go on for a long time,” Trump warned. “Millions of additional people are going to be killed,” he added.

Zelenskyy approached the meeting with caution, reportedly feeling anxious about the discussions with Trump. “Zelenskyy studied his notes carefully, as he is known to do before such meetings,” the source said.

The focus of the talks centered on a U.S.-backed, 20-point peace plan that would necessitate concessions from both Kyiv and Moscow. Currently, the plan includes potential Ukrainian troop withdrawals from certain contested regions.

<p“The difficulty lies in the fact that Putin has refused to communicate with Zelenskyy since July 2020, during the Wagner scandal,” the source explained.

Despite the challenges, the two leaders are reportedly 90% aligned on a tentative agreement, although territorial disputes remain a critical point of contention.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for legally binding security guarantees from the U.S. to prevent future Russian aggression. “We need to be strong at the negotiating table,” he said, highlighting the importance of support from the U.S. and Europe.

The meeting concluded without an immediate resolution, but both leaders reiterated their commitment to achieving peace.