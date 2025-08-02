R-Truth Attempts to Rejoin Judgment Day Before SummerSlam 2025

NEWARK, New Jersey — R-Truth, a 53-year-old WWE veteran, made headlines at this year’s SummerSlam media day as he tried once again to join the infamous faction known as Judgment Day. The former United States Champion posed questions about the group’s current members, notably asking about J.D. McDonagh, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, during his encounter with WWE Women’s Tag Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

This marks the latest chapter in R-Truth’s ongoing attempts to impress Judgment Day, which began in late 2023. During that time, he believed he was part of the group and even secured a victory over McDonagh in a “Loser Leaves Judgment Day” match last December.

When approached by the champions, Truth reminisced about the drama the faction experienced over the previous year, stating, “D.P. ain’t there… Rhea ain’t there.” Rodriguez, seemingly amused, responded, “We don’t need them, we don’t need D.P. or Rhea… Nick? Who’s Nick?”

The confusion arose as R-Truth mistakenly referred to Dominick Mysterio as “Nick,” believing the nickname was for someone else entirely. Rodriguez suggested that if Truth was serious about joining, he should seek Perez, who she claims has a closer relationship with Finn Balor, a prominent member of Judgment Day.

This attempt comes on the heels of R-Truth’s surprise return to WWE at Money in the Bank earlier this year. After being told his contract would not be renewed, he has remained a beloved figure, providing comic relief and nostalgic moments in the ring.

Judgment Day is set to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Championships against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, promising an eventful showdown this weekend.

As R-Truth continues his comical pursuit of membership in the villainous faction, the wrestling community eagerly awaits what will unfold next.