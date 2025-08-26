Tsitsipas Faces Muller in Crucial First Round at U.S. Open

FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York — Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former world No. 3, is at a critical juncture in his career as he prepares to face Alexandre Muller in the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Once among the top 10 players, the 27-year-old Greek has struggled with inconsistency throughout the summer of 2025, losing six of his last eight matches. Notably, five of these losses were against players ranked outside the top 60, leaving fans and analysts questioning if Tsitsipas has passed his peak.

Tsitsipas’ last victory came four months ago when he won two consecutive matches at Indian Wells, following his title in Dubai. Despite his recent poor performance, he is currently ranked No. 28 in the world, which has secured him a seed in this tournament.

His opponent, Alexandre Muller, ranked No. 38, is also experiencing a rough patch, winning only four of his last 13 matches, leading to a 27-30 overall record in the last year. Similar to Tsitsipas, Muller’s track record at the U.S. Open is modest, with just one victory in three main-draw matches throughout his career.

The match carries significant importance for both players as they seek to regain form. Tsitsipas has historically performed well in New York, often buoyed by support from the local Greek community. However, both players need to dispel their recent struggles to advance in the tournament.

Online simulations give Tsitsipas a 63% chance of winning against Muller, predicting he might win the first set with a probability of 60%. Bettors can find Tsitsipas favored with odds of -185 against Muller’s +162.

The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM ET, promising excitement for fans eager to see if Tsitsipas can reclaim his competitive edge against a fellow grappling player.