Sports
Tsitsipas Favored Over Royer in Wimbledon Opening Match
London, England – In an anticipated first-round matchup at Wimbledon 2025, Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against Valentin Royer on Monday at 8:15 AM ET.
Dimers‘ advanced tennis simulation projects Tsitsipas, currently ranked No. 26 globally, as the favorite with a 75% chance of winning the match, while French qualifier Royer has a 25% chance.
“We have utilized the latest data to simulate the match 10,000 times, showing Tsitsipas as the likely victor,” said Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers.
Royer, ranked No. 113, is entering Wimbledon with confidence after winning three matches in the qualifying rounds. This will be his first appearance in the main draw.
Despite his promising start, Royer faces a challenge against Tsitsipas, who has a proven track record on the ATP Tour but has historically struggled at Wimbledon, never reaching beyond the fourth round.
Tsitsipas comes off a recent defeat at the Halle Open, while Royer boasts a 74% win rate on his service games this year. However, both players have not faced each other before, adding an element of unpredictability to the match.
According to current betting odds, Tsitsipas is heavily favored, with a moneyline of -400 compared to Royer’s +300. Analysts suggest Tsitsipas is expected to secure a few games without significant resistance.
“If Royer can maintain his high level of play, there is a chance he could take a set, but a win seems unlikely,” noted industry experts.
The match is set to begin Monday at 8:15 AM ET as part of the prestigious Wimbledon event, where the grass courts challenge both players in unique ways.
