News
Tsunami Warnings Issued After Major Earthquake Hits Eastern Russia
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia — A massive 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck the sparsely populated eastern coast of Russia on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings for parts of Russia, Japan, Alaska, and the entire state of Hawaii.
The earthquake occurred about 126 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of 19 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which revised the initial magnitude estimate from 8.0. This is the strongest earthquake recorded since a 9.0 quake hit northeastern Japan in 2011, causing a devastating tsunami.
Vladimir Solodov, the local governor of Kamchatka, confirmed a tsunami threat in the region, urging residents to steer clear of the coast. Authorities reported a tsunami wave measuring between 3 to 4 meters was recorded in the Yelizovo district. Solodov noted that, so far, damage has been minimal.
Tsunami alerts have also been issued for the Pacific coast of Japan, where the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of wave heights reaching up to 1 meter between 10 and 11 a.m. local time, advising the public to remain away from coastal areas.
In Hawaii, the National Weather Service expects the first tsunami waves to hit around 7:17 p.m. local time, indicating the potential for significant damage along the state’s coastlines. “A tsunami has been generated that could impact all islands in the state of Hawaii,” the weather service stated.
Additionally, a tsunami alert is in effect for parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and a tsunami advisory extends to the western coasts of Canada and the United States, reaching down to the Mexico border.
The earthquake’s epicenter lies off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, a remote and sparsely populated area known for its high seismic and volcanic activity along the Pacific Ocean. According to RIA News, Valery Limarenko, the governor of Sakhalin, announced that residents on Sakhalin Island, southwest of the epicenter, are being evacuated.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
