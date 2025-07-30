Tsunami Warnings Prompt Evacuations in Hawaii After Quake Off Russia Coast

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia on July 29, 2025, triggering tsunami warnings that prompted evacuations in coastal areas of Hawaii and alerts across the U.S. West Coast.

President Donald Trump took to social media, urging residents to “STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE” and to monitor updates about the evolving situation.

The National Weather Service issued an urgent call for action in Hawaii, advising residents to leave beaches and evacuate low-lying areas for higher ground. If higher ground was not accessible, they were advised to seek shelter on the fourth floor of buildings.

Sirens sounded across the Hawaiian islands as part of a statewide warning system, alerting residents to the impending danger. The first tsunami waves were projected to arrive in Hawaii shortly after 7:15 p.m. local time, beginning on the Kauai coast and reaching Hawaii island within 30 minutes.

During a press conference held just before the expected wave arrival, Hawaii Governor Josh Green expressed concerns based on data from other Pacific areas. He warned residents to prepare for a substantial wave, potentially reaching 6 feet from peak to trough. “That means a 3-foot wave riding on the top of the ocean,” he explained.

Officials cautioned that all shores are at risk as tsunami waves can wrap around islands. The National Weather Service warned that the danger persists for hours after the initial wave, as subsequent waves can follow, possibly with unpredictable heights.

<p"It's not just a 3-foot wave; it is a forceful wall of water," Governor Green said, highlighting the risks of destruction such a wave could bring.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi urged calm but emphasized the need for residents to evacuate low-lying areas. He reported congestion on roads due to evacuation efforts but believed there was still ample time for people to find higher ground.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued for the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and Northern California, with Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border on alert. Meanwhile, the rest of the California coast, as well as Oregon and Washington, are under a tsunami advisory.

The earthquake occurred approximately 85 miles off the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, at a depth of nearly 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.3 and 6.9 were noted in the area.

Advisories have also been issued for Japan‘s Pacific Coast, warning that a tsunami of about 1 meter (3 feet) could impact Hokkaido at around 10:00 a.m. local time. Ecuador and Chile are also under tsunami alerts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.