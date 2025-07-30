Tsunami Watch Issued for Hawaii After 8.0 Magnitude Quake

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A tsunami watch has been issued for the state of Hawaii following a magnitude-8.0 earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia. The earthquake struck at 1:25 p.m. HST, prompting authorities to act quickly.

The tsunami watch was officially announced at 1:33 p.m. HST. Based on preliminary data, scientists suggest a tsunami may have been generated, which could pose a risk to coastal areas far from the earthquake’s epicenter.

An investigation is underway to determine the actual threat level to Hawaii. If tsunami waves do reach the islands, the first wave could arrive as early as 7:17 p.m. HST.

According to the scientists at the warning center, they analyze seismic information soon after an earthquake to assess whether a tsunami has been generated. They can provide updates on alert levels, which include warning, advisory, watch, and information statement.

The levels of tsunami alerts are critical for public safety: a tsunami watch indicates potential for a tsunami, while a tsunami advisory suggests strong currents or waves may occur, though significant inundation is not expected. A tsunami warning means widespread flooding is imminent or expected, where urgent action is necessary to protect life and property.

Residents are urged to know if they are in an evacuation zone. It’s important to heed any alerts issued over the coming hours.