Tsunami Watch Triggered by 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Near Kamchatka Peninsula

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia — A powerful earthquake measuring 8.7 in magnitude struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, prompting tsunami watches along the US West Coast and urgent warnings across Japan and the North Pacific.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a watch for the Pacific coastlines of California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands and parts of British Columbia. Residents in these areas are warned to prepare, with potential tsunami arrival times estimated from late Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning, Pacific time.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency followed suit, initially predicting small tsunami waves but later upgrading expected heights to between 1 and 3 meters. This advisory covered extensive areas along Japan’s Pacific coastline, with initial waves expected to reach eastern Hokkaido approximately 90 minutes after the quake.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi urged residents to evacuate to higher ground if they lived in affected areas, warning that subsequent waves may be larger. East Japan Railway temporarily suspended some services as a precautionary measure.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 19.3 kilometers, about 125 kilometers east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city home to about 165,000 people. The US Geological Survey initially reported the quake at 8.0 magnitude before revising it to 8.7.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described the quake as the strongest the region has seen in decades. Although structural damage occurred, including damage to a kindergarten, initial reports indicated no serious injuries among residents. A tsunami wave reportedly reached heights of 3 to 4 meters in some parts of Kamchatka, prompting officials to advise immediate evacuation from shorelines.

Severo-Kurilsk, located south of the peninsula, was evacuated following notice from Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko due to fears of incoming waves. Residents were told to stay away from beaches and harbors as emergency services prepared for potential aftershocks.

The New Zealand Disaster Management Agency also issued a public warning, alerting individuals to expect unpredictable sea behavior. Projections indicated that delayed tsunami waves could reach parts of Washington state including Tacoma and Port Angeles late Wednesday night.

This earthquake is noted as the strongest in the region since a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off northeast Japan in 2011. Both Kamchatka and Japan are situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for significant tectonic activity. Agencies across multiple countries are closely monitoring developments, and residents have been advised to follow evacuation orders and stay informed as the situation evolves.