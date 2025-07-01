Tucker Barnhart Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tucker Barnhart, the former Cincinnati Reds catcher and two-time Gold Glove winner, is retiring from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons. Barnhart’s agent, Steve Rath of the Ballengee Group, confirmed the news.

Born and raised in Indiana, Barnhart was drafted by the Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He made his debut in April 2014 and went on to play eight seasons with Cincinnati, becoming a fan favorite.

During his time with the Reds, Barnhart posted a career batting average of .248 with a .324 on-base percentage and a .371 slugging percentage, accumulating 53 home runs and 261 RBIs. His defensive skills earned him Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020, making him the third catcher in Reds history to win the award multiple times.

After leaving the Reds, Barnhart played for several teams including the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers. He struggled offensively during his latter years, hitting .221 in his brief stint with Detroit and .181 over the last two seasons with the Rangers.

In total, Barnhart appeared in 920 games across his career, concluding with a solid 6.9 wins above replacement. Despite his offensive challenges, his defense remained a strong point throughout his time in the majors.

Barnhart’s journey in baseball may not be finished, as some believe he could transition into a managerial role. However, it is unclear if that is a path he wishes to pursue.

MLB Trade Rumors congratulated Barnhart on his impressive career, wishing him well in his next endeavors.