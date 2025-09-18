Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’

OREM, Utah (AP) — Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson expressed outrage over how some individuals are using the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to promote their personal or political agendas. In a special edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Carlson did not name specific individuals but criticized ‘foreign heads of state’ who purportedly exploited Kirk’s tragic death for their causes.

‘I don’t think it’s helpful for people to jump in, particularly foreign heads of state, to say, ‘This is what he lived for, my cause,’ or whatever,’ Carlson said while speaking with Vice President JD Vance. ‘That’s disgusting. Actually, don’t do that. That turns everybody off.’

Following Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to issue a statement, describing Kirk as a ‘lion-hearted friend of Israel.’ Netanyahu stated, ‘Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom.’

Recently, Carlson criticized various figures for allegedly using Kirk’s murder to further their interests. He emphasized the importance of respecting Kirk’s legacy instead of politicizing his death.

Meanwhile, in an emotional address, Kirk’s widow Erika pledged to continue her husband’s activism, vowing that the movement he built would not die. She condemned those responsible for his assassination, stating that they would unwittingly bolster his mission.

‘The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,’ Erika declared, marking the continuation of her husband’s values.

As investigations continue, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection to the shooting. Robinson allegedly confessed that he and a family member discussed their disdain for Kirk before the shooting.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described Kirk’s murder as an ‘attack on the American experiment.’ He pleaded for a renewed commitment to civility in political discourse in the face of rising political violence in the U.S.

‘This is our moment: Do we escalate or do we find an off-ramp?’ Cox asked the public. Charges against Robinson are expected as the investigation progresses, while community members continue to seek healing from this tragic event.