Tucson Celebrates Independence Day with Fireworks and Fun Events on July 4, 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Tucson is gearing up for an exciting Independence Day celebration on July 4, 2025, featuring fireworks and various community events. Residents and visitors can look forward to festivities from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. to mark the occasion.

The Town of Oro Valley will host a free family-friendly event at James D. Kriegh Park, featuring live music, food trucks, lawn games, and culminating in a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The MSA Annex will present a concert by local band Gertie & the T.O. Boyz at 7 p.m., followed by a spectacular view of the fireworks from the nearby ‘A’ Mountain.

For those wanting to take part in a traditional parade, Mount Lemmon will hold its 4th Annual July 4th Parade from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Summerhaven Community Center.

The Reid Park Zoo will offer free admission on that day for military personnel and their families, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors need to present an ID for free entry.

The Star-Spangled Spectacular in Marana will take place at Crossroads at the Silverbell District Park, with a lineup of fun attractions along with games and food vendors.

The City of Tucson’s annual fireworks show, supported by Desert Diamond Casino, will start at 9 p.m. from ‘A’ Mountain, with extensive viewing opportunities for the public. Parking will be available at the Tucson Convention Center from 7 p.m.

Local restaurants and businesses are expected to join in the festivities with special offers and outdoor seating arrangements to enhance the celebration experience. With several events tailored for families, everyone can enjoy the spirit of community and patriotism on this special day.

As the night approaches, Tucson will illuminate the sky with fireworks, making it a memorable Independence Day for all.