Tucson Council Votes to Halt Controversial Project Blue Data Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The Tucson City Council voted unanimously on August 6 to stop all work on Project Blue, a proposed data center project in Pima County. This decision effectively ends negotiations and prevents further development of the center, which had been met with strong opposition from the community.

The council’s vote followed weeks of public outcry over concerns surrounding the project’s water and energy usage and overall transparency. Councilmember Nikki Lee, representing Ward 4 where the data center was to be located, expressed that the project did not align with the priorities of her constituents. “The way that data centers are being built is not sustainable,” she stated.

Mayor Regina Romero echoed Lee’s sentiments, stating, “It is my responsibility to create guardrails to protect Tucson from this industry that is already here in Arizona.” The mayor has pushed for stronger regulations for future data center proposals, emphasizing the need for sustainable development that aligns with the city’s climate goals.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors had previously approved the sale of 290 acres of land near the Pima County Fairgrounds for Project Blue. However, the council’s decision requires further discussion on future developments in the area to ensure strict water usage guidelines.

During the council meeting, more than 100 residents attended, many of whom expressed their opposition with signs and vocal support for the vote against Project Blue. Councilmember Kevin Dahl raised concerns about the energy consumption of the data center, saying, “In addition to the water use, this was a problem because of the energy use.”

Community members celebrated the vote, considering it a significant victory. Ed Hendel, co-founder of Sky Island AI, remarked, “There’s plenty of room in the US to build data centers in places that are better suited for it than Tucson.”

Development company Beale Infrastructure issued a statement expressing disappointment over the decision but emphasized their commitment to finding compatible project plans that align with urban development goals. “It is a missed opportunity for the City,” they stated. “We look forward to sharing our future plans.”

Despite the city council’s decision, Project Blue could still proceed if the developers find other suitable locations outside of Tucson city limits. Moving forward, the council has planned discussions for August 19 to consider drafting ordinances aimed at managing large water users and updating zoning regulations accordingly.

The unanimous vote concluded in a cheer from the crowd, marking a pivotal moment in Tucson’s approach to development and environmental sustainability.