Tufts University Launches Tuition Pact to Support Low-Income Students

MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University announced today that beginning in the fall of 2026, U.S. undergraduate students from families earning less than $150,000 a year will attend tuition-free. The initiative, known as the Tufts Tuition Pact, reflects the university’s commitment to making education accessible for students from all economic backgrounds.

President Sunil Kumar emphasized the importance of this policy, stating, “The cost of higher education continues to be a major concern for families across the country. By covering tuition for students from families earning under $150,000, we’re not only easing that burden — we’re sending a clear message that Tufts is committed to meeting the full need of all its students.”

Students from families with an annual income of less than $60,000 will receive a financial aid package that includes no student loans. For those earning up to $150,000, Tufts will cover the cost of tuition and often additional expenses based on individual financial circumstances.

The new policy aims to alleviate concerns about the university’s official tuition rates. Despite annual increases in tuition costs, the actual average expenses for students have decreased, thanks in part to increased financial aid. Tufts has pledged over $143 million for undergraduate financial aid for the fiscal year 2026.

“Some families see the sticker price and automatically shut the door without understanding how much aid they may qualify for,” said JT Duck, dean of admissions and enrollment management. “We want to make Tufts affordable for every admitted undergraduate, and the Tufts Tuition Pact communicates this more clearly than anything we have done before.”

The university’s financial aid aims to dispel myths about high college costs. Duck suggests families use the university’s cost estimator tool to assess their financial situation. “You may see the sticker price and write it off. Please don’t. Do a deeper dive on Tufts because it might be more affordable than you realize,” he urged.

The university intends to enhance outreach to U.S. high schools, particularly in areas like the Southeast, where Tufts has seen fewer applications. The university hopes to emphasize its affordability message to attract diverse student demographics.

<p“This pact is going to help us make inroads in a lot of these communities,” Duck said. “I’m excited for the new audiences that may now consider Tufts a viable option.”