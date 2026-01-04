Sports
Tulane Basketball Starts Conference Play Against Florida Atlantic
NEW ORLEANS, LA — Tulane University men’s basketball is set to host Florida Atlantic on Sunday, January 4, for its American Athletic Conference home opener. The game will tip off at noon on ESPN2 and fans can tune into the Tulane Sports Network for live coverage.
The Green Wave enters the match with a current record of 5-6, boasting four consecutive wins in home conference openers since joining The American in the 2014-15 season. They are looking to extend their success against Florida Atlantic, having won both matchups last season, including a significant 83-76 victory in the quarterfinals of the American Conference Championship.
This will be the 10th all-time meeting between Tulane and Florida Atlantic, with Tulane leading the series at 7-2. The Green Wave also enjoys a 4-1 record against the Owls at home, including a strong 80-65 win last season.
Tulane aims to build on their recent success after opening conference play with a win against East Carolina, where they secured a hard-fought 79-70 victory. The game marked a significant turnaround after a seven-game road losing streak against the Pirates, highlighting a strong team effort led by two players scoring 19 points each.
Florida Atlantic enters the game with a record of 9-5, including a dominating 110-70 win over UTSA in their conference opener. The Owls are known for a strong offensive display, ranking third in the league with an average of 84.9 points per game, led by players Devin Vanterpool, Kanaan Carlyle, and Isaiah Elohim. Defensively, they excel in rim protection, averaging 5.9 blocked shots per game.
After facing Florida Atlantic, Tulane will travel to San Antonio, Texas, for a matchup with UTSA on January 10. Tickets for the upcoming game can be purchased by visiting TulaneTix.com or calling 504-861-WAVE.
