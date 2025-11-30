Tulane Coach Jon Sumrall Leads Team Towards Historic College Football Playoff Bid

New Orleans, LA — Tulane University football coach Jon Sumrall is steering his team toward a historic season after guiding the Green Wave to a 9-2 record. The squad, which faced the challenge of replacing 17 starters, including standout quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Mekhi Hughes, is currently ranked No. 22 nationally.

All that stands in the way of Tulane securing a spot in the American Conference championship game is a victory over Charlotte this Saturday. The Green Wave enters the game as a 30-point favorite against the 1-10 49ers, who are looking to end the season on a high note under coach Tim Albin.

“We’re playing a really important football game (Saturday night),” Sumrall said, emphasizing the stakes involved. Winning would allow Tulane to host the championship game on Friday, Dec. 5, at Yulman Stadium. A subsequent win could place the Green Wave in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Having played football for 121 years, Tulane stands just two wins away from achieving this unprecedented success. “I talked to them last week about how we’re not in a playoff right now, we’re in a play-in,” Sumrall mentioned during his weekly podcast. “Keep winning if you want to have opportunities to do cool things.”

Despite a significant roster turnover from last season, including the departures of several key players to major programs, Tulane has managed to thrive. This resilience is attributed to the leadership of fifth-year seniors like Bryce Bohanan and Bailey Despanie, as well as the contributions of recent transfers such as Sam Howard and Jake Retzlaff.

Sumrall highlighted the players’ collective mindset, stating, “The goal is always to chase perfection.” He believes the team’s focus has sharpened over the last few weeks, pushing them to embrace their purpose as they aim for victory.

Sumrall’s ability to lead and motivate has proven essential, particularly after the Green Wave faced a heavy loss to Texas-San Antonio a month ago. Following that setback, rumors about Sumrall’s future circulated, but the team rallied to produce three consecutive wins, outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 110-69.

“Sometimes in life, you need somebody to bloody your lip,” Sumrall reflected on the pivotal loss. “Our guys’ response has created a different urgency and mindset that has galvanized the team this season.”

As the Green Wave heads into crucial matchups, Sumrall’s vision and steadfast leadership have them poised to make history. “We are in control of our own destiny. That’s an exciting place to be,” he said, as Tulane aims for championship goals.