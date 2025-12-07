Tulane Defeats North Texas 34-21 in American Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University triumphed over North Texas with a score of 34-21 during the American Football Championship held at Yulman Stadium on Dec. 5, 2025. The Green Wave’s defense forced five turnovers, effectively stalling the Mean Green’s high-scoring offense.

Despite a stellar 11-1 regular season, North Texas fell short of the title. Coach Eric Morris expressed his disappointment, noting the team converted only 50 percent of their red-zone opportunities, a stark contrast to their season average of 94.3 percent.

The first quarter saw both teams score a touchdown, with North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker throwing a 10-yard pass to Tre Williams III for the opening score. Tulane quickly responded with a two-yard run from Jake Retzlaff, completing an impressive 81-yard drive.

The second quarter proved challenging for the Mean Green, who faced four sacks of Mestemaker and a series of critical mistakes, including a fumble and two further turnovers. Tulane capitalized on these miscues, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal, extending their lead to 24-7 by halftime.

Rain sporadically fell throughout the game, but Tulane maintained their lead effectively. Midway through the third quarter, a key interception return by Chris Rodgers for a touchdown widened the gap to 31-7.

North Texas managed to rally late in the third quarter, with Mestemaker finding Miles Coleman for a 59-yard touchdown. Another fourth-quarter touchdown by Ashton Gray cut the Tulane lead to 31-21.

However, Tulane’s defensive performance secured their victory as they scored no offensive points in the second half but effectively managed the game clock to avoid further North Texas rallies. The Green Wave concluded the game with a 30-yard field goal from Patrick Durkin, finalizing the score at 34-21.

Following the game, Coach Morris reflected on the season, indicating his commitment to the players despite his recent move to Oklahoma State. “We’ve had a lot of great moments throughout the season,” senior safety Will Jones II said. The loss puts North Texas in a position to focus on their upcoming bowl game, seeking their first win since 2014.