Sports
Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Jake Retzlaff has been named the starting quarterback for the Tulane Green Wave as they prepare for their season opener against Northwestern on Saturday.
Retzlaff’s transfer to Tulane follows a successful stint at BYU, where he threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. His decision to leave BYU came amid an honor code violation that would have resulted in a suspension.
Coach Jon Sumrall expressed confidence in Retzlaff, acknowledging the quarterback’s impressive performance during preseason practices and his ability to adjust quickly to the Green Wave’s offensive system.
“He has impressed us from the moment he arrived,” Sumrall said. “His experience at BYU gives him a unique skill set, and we are excited to see him lead our team.”
While Retzlaff is the starter, there is uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Transfer Brendan Sullivan from Iowa has been dealing with an ankle injury but will also be available for Saturday’s game. There are expectations that both quarterbacks might see action against Northwestern, depending on the game’s flow.
Retzlaff will aim to fill the void left by last year’s star quarterback Darian Mensah, who has since transferred to Duke. The Green Wave’s ability to compete for a conference championship largely relies on Retzlaff’s gameplay.
“With a veteran team around him, we believe Jake will step up and elevate his game,” Sumrall added. “He has the potential to lead us this season.”
Retzlaff’s year at BYU not only included impressive statistics, but also notable performances, such as a significant victory over Oklahoma State that earned him recognition as a Manning Award Star of the Week. He also rushed for six touchdowns last season.
Tulane finished with a 9-5 record last season and hopes Retzlaff can help them build momentum heading into this year. The Green Wave is excited to kick off their season against a Big Ten opponent, prime for testing their strengths.
“This is an important game for us,” Retzlaff stated. “I am ready to show what we can do.”
The matchup against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Yulman Stadium.
Recent Posts
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State
- 2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
- Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home
- California GOP Challenges Newsom’s Redistricting Plans Amid Polarized Politics