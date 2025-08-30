Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Jake Retzlaff has been named the starting quarterback for the Tulane Green Wave as they prepare for their season opener against Northwestern on Saturday.

Retzlaff’s transfer to Tulane follows a successful stint at BYU, where he threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. His decision to leave BYU came amid an honor code violation that would have resulted in a suspension.

Coach Jon Sumrall expressed confidence in Retzlaff, acknowledging the quarterback’s impressive performance during preseason practices and his ability to adjust quickly to the Green Wave’s offensive system.

“He has impressed us from the moment he arrived,” Sumrall said. “His experience at BYU gives him a unique skill set, and we are excited to see him lead our team.”

While Retzlaff is the starter, there is uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Transfer Brendan Sullivan from Iowa has been dealing with an ankle injury but will also be available for Saturday’s game. There are expectations that both quarterbacks might see action against Northwestern, depending on the game’s flow.

Retzlaff will aim to fill the void left by last year’s star quarterback Darian Mensah, who has since transferred to Duke. The Green Wave’s ability to compete for a conference championship largely relies on Retzlaff’s gameplay.

“With a veteran team around him, we believe Jake will step up and elevate his game,” Sumrall added. “He has the potential to lead us this season.”

Retzlaff’s year at BYU not only included impressive statistics, but also notable performances, such as a significant victory over Oklahoma State that earned him recognition as a Manning Award Star of the Week. He also rushed for six touchdowns last season.

Tulane finished with a 9-5 record last season and hopes Retzlaff can help them build momentum heading into this year. The Green Wave is excited to kick off their season against a Big Ten opponent, prime for testing their strengths.

“This is an important game for us,” Retzlaff stated. “I am ready to show what we can do.”

The matchup against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Yulman Stadium.