Sports
Tulane Triumphs, Securing College Football Playoff Bid
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University defeated North Texas 34-21 in the American Conference championship game on Friday night, clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. Tulane’s defense was stellar, forcing five turnovers, including three interceptions.
“It’s an incredible opportunity we have in front of us,” said Tulane’s quarterback, Michael Retzlaff, who rushed for two touchdowns and gained 121 rushing yards. “It’s about opportunities and what you do with those opportunities. I’m excited for this team.”
Tulane’s defense carried the momentum, with safety Keon Rogers returning an interception 35 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 31-7. This remarkable defensive play contributed to delay the departure of head coach Jon Sumrall, who accepted a position at Florida but has committed to finish the season with the Green Wave.
North Texas, which also finished the regular season with an impressive performance, was initially up 7-0 after a 15-play opening drive ended with a touchdown by quarterback Drew Mestemaker. However, as the game progressed, Tulane’s defense dominated. After gaining a recovery on a fumble, Tulane scored to take the lead at 24-7 by halftime.
Despite a late comeback attempt from North Texas with two quick touchdown drives, a long drive by Tulane in the final quarter secured the victory with a 30-yard field goal by Nathan McClure.
With this victory, Tulane improved to an 11-2 record, marking a significant accomplishment in the program’s history, as they aim to make a strong impact in the upcoming playoff.
