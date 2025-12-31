Sports
Tulane Women’s Basketball Begins Conference Play Against UTSA Tomorrow
San Antonio, TX – The Tulane women’s basketball team starts American Conference play tomorrow afternoon against UTSA. The game is set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. in the Convocation Center and will be streamed on ESPN+.
This matchup marks the eighth meeting between the Green Wave and the Roadrunners, with Tulane holding a 4-3 series advantage. UTSA won last season’s contest, 77-73, but Tulane has claimed four victories in the last five encounters. Notably, Tulane has never lost on UTSA’s home court, boasting a 3-0 record.
UTSA enters the game with a 5-6 record and is coming off a 70-65 loss to Columbia on December 20. Head coach Karen Aston, in her fifth season, has a record of 69-68 at UTSA. The Roadrunners average 61.1 points per game while allowing 58.3. Cheyenne Rowe leads the team with 12.4 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while Ereauna Hardaway contributes 4.6 assists and leads the team in steals with 1.8 per game.
Tulane wraps up its non-conference schedule at 5-7 after a strong showing in the Tulane Holiday Tournament. They defeated Delaware State 76-44 but fell in a close 70-67 overtime game against Mercer for the tournament title. The Green Wave averages 71.6 points per game and ranks high in assists and rebounding in the conference.
This season marks the third consecutive year that Tulane opens conference play on the road. Last season, Tulane won its conference opener at Florida Atlantic with a score of 91-71. Head coach Ashley Langford has a personal record of 3-1 in conference openers.
Tulane will continue its road stretch this weekend with a game at Wichita State, slated for Saturday, January 3, at 2:00 p.m. Their first home game of the new year will be against Tulsa on Tuesday, January 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena.
