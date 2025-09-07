Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is set to face off against New Mexico State this Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. The game will be available for live streaming on ESPN‘s new service.

Tulsa enters the match with a 1-0 record after a commanding 35-7 victory over Abilene Christian in their season opener. The Golden Hurricane’s offense showcased its strength, averaging 499 total yards, split between 236 passing yards and 263 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State also boasts a 1-0 record, having secured a 19-3 win against Bryant. The Aggies’ defense was impressive, allowing only 255 total yards, which included just 78 rushing yards and 187 passing yards.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter for college football fans. Both teams are looking to build momentum as they continue their respective seasons.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN, which has launched a comprehensive streaming service covering various sports, including the NFL, NBA, and more. The service can also be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, offering a discount for new subscribers.

With both teams aiming to prove themselves early in the season, this game is not to be missed.