Sports
Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is set to face off against New Mexico State this Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. The game will be available for live streaming on ESPN‘s new service.
Tulsa enters the match with a 1-0 record after a commanding 35-7 victory over Abilene Christian in their season opener. The Golden Hurricane’s offense showcased its strength, averaging 499 total yards, split between 236 passing yards and 263 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State also boasts a 1-0 record, having secured a 19-3 win against Bryant. The Aggies’ defense was impressive, allowing only 255 total yards, which included just 78 rushing yards and 187 passing yards.
This matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter for college football fans. Both teams are looking to build momentum as they continue their respective seasons.
Fans can watch the game live on ESPN, which has launched a comprehensive streaming service covering various sports, including the NFL, NBA, and more. The service can also be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, offering a discount for new subscribers.
With both teams aiming to prove themselves early in the season, this game is not to be missed.
Recent Posts
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown