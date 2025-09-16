Tulsa King Season 3 Premieres Soon: Release Schedule Inside

Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Sheridan‘s highly anticipated “Tulsa King” Season 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Since the end of Season 2 in April, fans have eagerly awaited the next chapter of the crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi.

This upcoming season will consist of ten episodes, releasing weekly on Paramount+ every Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. This quick return is notable in the streaming era, where shows often face lengthy delays between seasons.

The release schedule for “Tulsa King” Season 3 is as follows:

Blood and Bourbon – September 21

The Fifty – September 28

The G and the OG – October 5

Staring Down the Barrel – October 12

On the Rocks – October 19

Bubbles – October 26

Art of War – November 2

Nothing is Over – November 9

Dead Weight – November 16

TBA – November 23

Fans in the Eastern Time Zone will receive new episodes at 3 a.m. due to Paramount+’s midnight Pacific release time. Thus, the last episode will air on November 23.

Season 3 picks up with Dwight facing new challenges from a shadowy organization that kidnapped him. The stakes are higher, promising intense conflicts given Dwight’s resilience.

New casting announcements have added excitement. Robert Patrick and Samuel L. Jackson join the cast as rivals, with Jackson portraying Russell Lee Washington Jr., who will interact with Dwight in unexpected ways.

With a mix of returning favorites and fresh characters, fans can look forward to more action and drama as “Tulsa King” continues to unfold its gripping narrative.