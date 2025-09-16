Entertainment
Tulsa King Season 3 Premieres Soon: Release Schedule Inside
Los Angeles, CA – Taylor Sheridan‘s highly anticipated “Tulsa King” Season 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Since the end of Season 2 in April, fans have eagerly awaited the next chapter of the crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi.
This upcoming season will consist of ten episodes, releasing weekly on Paramount+ every Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. This quick return is notable in the streaming era, where shows often face lengthy delays between seasons.
The release schedule for “Tulsa King” Season 3 is as follows:
- Blood and Bourbon – September 21
- The Fifty – September 28
- The G and the OG – October 5
- Staring Down the Barrel – October 12
- On the Rocks – October 19
- Bubbles – October 26
- Art of War – November 2
- Nothing is Over – November 9
- Dead Weight – November 16
- TBA – November 23
Fans in the Eastern Time Zone will receive new episodes at 3 a.m. due to Paramount+’s midnight Pacific release time. Thus, the last episode will air on November 23.
Season 3 picks up with Dwight facing new challenges from a shadowy organization that kidnapped him. The stakes are higher, promising intense conflicts given Dwight’s resilience.
New casting announcements have added excitement. Robert Patrick and Samuel L. Jackson join the cast as rivals, with Jackson portraying Russell Lee Washington Jr., who will interact with Dwight in unexpected ways.
With a mix of returning favorites and fresh characters, fans can look forward to more action and drama as “Tulsa King” continues to unfold its gripping narrative.
Recent Posts
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations