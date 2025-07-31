News
Tuolumne Meadows Campground Set to Reopen After Major Renovation
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — The Tuolumne Meadows Campground will reopen to visitors on Aug. 1 after being closed for three years due to a $26 million renovation. This campground is one of the largest in the national parks system, capable of accommodating up to 2,200 visitors.
The National Park Service (NPS) initiated the renovation in 2022 to upgrade facilities and infrastructure for visitors. New amenities include upgraded restrooms, picnic tables, fire pits, and food lockers to protect against wildlife. The renovation also added 29 new hike-in camping sites and replaced the water distribution system.
The campground features the Dana Campfire Circle amphitheater, renovated to provide accessible routes and companion seating for ranger-led programs. “Tuolumne Meadows is a treasured destination for families, backpackers, equestrians, and nature lovers from around the world,” said Yosemite’s Acting Superintendent Ray McPadden. He emphasized the effort to revitalize the campground while honoring its historical significance and protecting the environment.
Reservations for the campground are now required and can be made online. As of publication, all reservations were sold out through Aug. 5. The campground provides access to numerous outdoor activities such as hiking, rock climbing, and fishing. Visitors are warned about the presence of bears and should note that there are no electric hook-ups available.
The Tuolumne Meadows Campground spans about 140 acres and is situated 90 minutes from Yosemite Valley, with nearby facilities including a small store, grill, and post office. The NPS also opened two additional campsites earlier this month: the more primitive Porcupine Creek Campground and another near Glacier Point, featuring several hiking trails.
