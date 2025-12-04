Tupac Murder Trial Delayed Until August 2026

Las Vegas, NV — Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis, the only man charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, will have to wait longer for his trial. On November 29, a judge delayed the trial by six months, pushing the start date to August 10, 2026. This delay follows a significant amount of evidence that remains to be examined by Davis’ legal team.

Davis’ attorney, Robert Draskovich, described the existing evidence as “voluminous.” Davis pleaded not guilty after his arrest in 2023, asserting that authorities lack solid evidence against him. In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, he stated, “They ain’t got no evidence. They can’t even place me out here [at the time of the shooting]. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. This is wrong, man.”

Davis is facing a murder charge related to the shooting of Tupac Shakur, which resulted in the artist’s death in 1996. His arrest marked the first major development in the long-cold case, which had remained unsolved for decades. Prosecutors allege that Davis played a key role in facilitating the drive-by shooting. They point to his own words from interviews and a book he authored about the incident.

Since his arrest, Davis has claimed that his earlier statements about the event were merely for entertainment purposes. He has been denied bail and has been awaiting trial in custody. The new trial date coincides closely with the 30-year anniversary of Tupac’s death, drawing renewed public interest in the case.

In court, the judge’s decision was not opposed by prosecutors, underscoring the legal complexities at play. This trial delay also gives Davis’ defense team additional time to sift through the extensive evidence. Keefe D’s previous conflicting accounts add complications to his defense, as he is accused of exaggerating his involvement for personal gains, including book deals.

The next few months will likely see continued scrutiny as Davis prepares for his trial amid the continuing mystery surrounding Tupac’s murder.