Turkey Signs Deals for Eurofighter Jets with Britain and Germany

ISTANBUL, Turkey, July 23 (Reuters) – Turkey secured agreements with NATO allies Britain and Germany on Wednesday to acquire dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon jets. This move aims to enhance Turkey’s defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

Britain formalized a preliminary deal allowing Turkey to operate the Eurofighter jets, while Germany cleared the delivery of 40 jets to Ankara. Turkey’s defense strategy has included both foreign purchases and developing its domestic air force projects.

In addition to the Eurofighters, Turkey is also in negotiations with the United States regarding the purchase of 40 F-16 fighter jets. The country has been pursuing the Eurofighter deal since 2023, with the planes being produced by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain, represented by major defense firms Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

During a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated that this agreement moves Turkey closer to a comprehensive deal for the jets and will strengthen both NATO and Turkey’s air capabilities. He emphasized Turkey’s eagerness to finalize the necessary arrangements soon.

Guler mentioned that the acquisition seeks 40 jets but that other options are being explored. The German government, which was initially hesitant about the sale, has recently approved the delivery of the jets following a favorable decision from the Federal Security Council.

This sale comes as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hailed the collaborative efforts with Germany and Britain in recent communications. Negotiations between Britain and Turkey for the complete acquisition will continue over the upcoming weeks.

This deal marks the first export order for the Eurofighter jet by Britain since 2017 and is expected to revitalize operations at BAE’s assembly line in northern England. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed that the multi-billion dollar agreement would safeguard 20,000 jobs in the UK for years to come.