News
Turkey Signs Deals for Eurofighter Jets with Britain and Germany
ISTANBUL, Turkey, July 23 (Reuters) – Turkey secured agreements with NATO allies Britain and Germany on Wednesday to acquire dozens of Eurofighter Typhoon jets. This move aims to enhance Turkey’s defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.
Britain formalized a preliminary deal allowing Turkey to operate the Eurofighter jets, while Germany cleared the delivery of 40 jets to Ankara. Turkey’s defense strategy has included both foreign purchases and developing its domestic air force projects.
In addition to the Eurofighters, Turkey is also in negotiations with the United States regarding the purchase of 40 F-16 fighter jets. The country has been pursuing the Eurofighter deal since 2023, with the planes being produced by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain, represented by major defense firms Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.
During a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated that this agreement moves Turkey closer to a comprehensive deal for the jets and will strengthen both NATO and Turkey’s air capabilities. He emphasized Turkey’s eagerness to finalize the necessary arrangements soon.
Guler mentioned that the acquisition seeks 40 jets but that other options are being explored. The German government, which was initially hesitant about the sale, has recently approved the delivery of the jets following a favorable decision from the Federal Security Council.
This sale comes as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hailed the collaborative efforts with Germany and Britain in recent communications. Negotiations between Britain and Turkey for the complete acquisition will continue over the upcoming weeks.
This deal marks the first export order for the Eurofighter jet by Britain since 2017 and is expected to revitalize operations at BAE’s assembly line in northern England. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed that the multi-billion dollar agreement would safeguard 20,000 jobs in the UK for years to come.
Recent Posts
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights