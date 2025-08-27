Turkish Airlines Plans Acquisition of Air Europa to Boost American Reach

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Turkish Airlines will expand its presence in the Americas by acquiring Air Europa. The deal, which is expected to be finalized within 12 months, will enhance Turkish Airlines’ services across the Atlantic.

Currently, Turkish Airlines serves 26 destinations from Istanbul, while Air Europa operates flights from Madrid to 22 airports, primarily in Latin America. Nine of Air Europa’s destinations coincide with Turkish Airlines’ routes, including major cities like New York, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo.

The integration of Air Europa will also grant Turkish Airlines access to 13 new destinations including Punta Cana, Lima, and Montevideo, strengthening its footprint in the region. This strategic move is part of Turkish Airlines’ goal to increase its influence in the growing Latin American market.

To support the acquisition, Turkish Airlines has proposed an addition of up to 12 Airbus A330neo aircraft. According to El Economista, six would be supplied by Turkish Airlines and six by Air Europa, ensuring smooth operations at Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Industry analysts believe this acquisition could lead to enhanced competition in the air travel market of the Americas.