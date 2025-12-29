News
Turkish Intelligence Foils New Year’s Eve Attack Plot
Malatya, Turkey – Turkish Intelligence (MIT) has captured a terrorist linked to the Islamic State who was allegedly planning attacks for New Year’s Eve, according to Turkish media reports.
The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Burtakucin, was arrested during a joint operation involving MIT and the General Directorate of Security in Malatya, a city in southeastern Turkey. Turkish state television, TRT Haber, reported that Burtakucin operated on behalf of the Islamic State and had previously visited conflict zones.
Intelligence officials indicated Burtakucin was connected to others who were coordinating attacks, including potential suicide bombings, within Turkey. During the operation, authorities seized digital propaganda materials and explosive substances associated with the Islamic State from the location where Burtakucin was hiding.
“As a result of the joint operation, the plans of the Islamic State for attacks in Turkey were thwarted, and the organization’s attempts to recruit members for subversive activities were revealed,” Haberler reported.
The arrest comes on the heels of another operation, where Turkish authorities detained 115 additional suspected members of the Islamic State who were also believed to be planning attacks during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
