Turner Attends Premiere of The Roses in New York City

New York City, NY — Kathleen Turner made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of her new film, The Roses, on Monday, August 25. The event took place at the Hudson Theatre, celebrating the remake of the 1989 classic, The War of the Roses.

At 71, Turner donned a classic black dress and black sandals as she joined her co-stars, Benedict Cumberbatch and Colman Domingo, at the festive occasion. The Roses explores a couple’s tumultuous relationship, highlighting themes of status and materialism.

The original film depicted the intense unraveling of the marriage between Turner’s character, Barbara Rose, and her husband, portrayed by Danny DeVito. The new adaptation features Cumberbatch as Theo Rose, a successful architect, while Domingo plays Barry, Theo’s divorce lawyer.

In a nod to PEOPLE’s 50th anniversary, Danny DeVito recreated an iconic cover shoot with Turner. “I was actually quoting some lines from War of the Roses to him,” Turner recalled about the experience in 2024.

Turner, who previously starred in notable films including Jewel of the Nile, expressed excitement about the modern twist to the story. The Roses is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, August 29.

In a reflective moment during the premiere, Turner shared her experiences filming the original movie, including the chemistry she had with DeVito. “It was that wonderful sexual tension, you know? When you really know you want somebody — it’s just lovely,” Turner said.