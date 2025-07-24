News
Turquoise Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Phoenix
PHOENIX, Arizona — Authorities issued a Turquoise Alert on Wednesday for 6-year-old Violet Coultas, who was last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Violet was with her mother, Sarah Coultas, at 10:01 p.m. on July 12 when they were spotted on surveillance footage.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), Sarah Coultas allegedly fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order. The Hawaii Police Department reported that Sarah was last seen with her daughter in Hawaii on July 6, just days before they were located in Phoenix.
Violet, described as a white female standing 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 43 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a white shirt, a pink jacket, a pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.
This is the first time Arizona has utilized the newly-launched Turquoise Alert system, which was established to help locate missing children. The alert indicates that immediate action is necessary to find Violet and ensure her safety.
Officials urge anyone who may have seen Violet or has information about her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
