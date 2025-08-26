Tuskegee University Welcomes ‘Bama Barbie’ for Back to School Event

Tuskegee, Alabama — Olandria Carthen, known as “Bama Barbie” and a runner-up on the reality show “Love Island,” will return to her alma mater, Tuskegee University, for a special Back to School Kickoff event on Saturday.

The event will take place at Chappie James Arena from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It is organized by the university’s Career Education Leadership Development Center and the Tuskegee University Student Activities Board.

Carthen’s return to campus has excited her fans, many of whom have expressed their admiration on social media. “I love the fact that she is using her opportunity to promote higher education,” one user commented on Tuskegee’s Instagram page. Another fan wrote, “So glad she’s coming home! She’s been that girl before the villa.”

On Day 32 of Season 7 of “Love Island,” Carthen left the villa as a runner-up. In addition to her event appearance, the cast reunion of the season is scheduled to air on Monday at 8 p.m. CST on Peacock, with a trailer recently released.