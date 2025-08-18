Twenty One Pilots Announces Early Listening Parties in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — Twenty One Pilots, the popular Ohio-based band, will hold early listening parties across the Miami Valley for their upcoming album, “Breach.” The album is set to release on September 12.

According to the band, a global listening event will take place at record stores before the album’s official release. Fans in the Miami Valley can attend three announced events to get an exclusive first listen.

The listening parties offer attendees the chance to hear the album ahead of its release, along with exclusive giveaways and the option to pre-order “Breach,” which will be available in stores on September 12.

For more information, fans can visit the band’s official website.