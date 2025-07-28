TWICE Dominates Billboard Philippines Hot 100 with New Track

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group TWICE has made a strong impact on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100, entering the chart at No. 20 with their new track “THIS IS FOR,” released on July 11, 2025. The song is the title track of their tenth studio album and features an empowering message paired with catchy beats.

This week’s chart also sees TWICE making appearances at No. 47 and No. 50 with their songs “Strategy” and “Takedown,” respectively. These tracks are contributions to the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

As TWICE approaches their tenth anniversary, they announced plans for a special documentary titled TWICE: ONE IN A MILLION, set to debut globally this October. This film will showcase the group’s decade-long journey through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive performance visuals.

Billboard Philippines’ Hot 100 tracks the most popular songs in the country using audio and streaming data compiled by Luminate. The chart is updated weekly, ranking both local and international tracks, showcasing the music landscape in the Philippines.

This week, in addition to their chart success in the Philippines, TWICE also landed at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with their new album. The album earned 80,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending July 17, including 68,000 in pure album sales.

With their recent achievements, TWICE continues to expand their legacy in pop music, further solidifying their status as a leading K-pop girl group.