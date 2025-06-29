Twin Cities Pride Events Kick Off This Weekend

Minneapolis, Minnesota — A series of vibrant events are set to kick off this weekend in Minneapolis as the Twin Cities Pride Festival celebrates its 53rd year. The festivities take place in Loring Park, featuring over 600 vendors, food courts, and a variety of performances from artists and activists.

The Pride festivities will run from Saturday, June 29, to Sunday, June 30, with events starting each day at 10 a.m. The main parade starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, weaving through downtown Minneapolis to showcase support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s celebration includes several special features, such as two beer gardens, Rainbow Wardrobe stations for gender-affirming clothing, and a cannabis garden that caters to edible options. Organizers are also highlighting a queer book fair, youth and pet zones, and various entertainment options within the park.

On Saturday evening, the Minneapolis People’s Pride event at Powderhorn Park promises a non-corporate, community-driven alternative to the main Pride festival. This event offers free food, performances from local artists, and various activities focused on inclusivity.

<p"Inclusion is a key aspect of this year's events," said event spokesperson Alex Peterson. "We want to ensure that everyone feels represented and has a place during Pride."

For those interested in arts and crafts, the American Craft Festival at Union Depot showcases local artisans and features hands-on activities, accompanied by food trucks. The event spans Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.

<p"As we gather in celebration and support of one another, it's essential to remember the roots of these movements," said Peterson, reflecting on the history behind Pride celebrations that began after the Stonewall riots in 1969.

With an array of engaging activities, the Twin Cities is ready to embrace a weekend filled with pride, community, and celebration.