Twin Valley and Southern Lehigh Clash for PIAA 4A State Championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The stage is set for a historic showdown in Pennsylvania high school football as Twin Valley and Southern Lehigh face off in the Class 4A PIAA state championship game. The championship will take place on December 4 at Cumberland Valley High School, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

This marks the first time that both teams have reached the state championship finals. Twin Valley enters the game with an impressive 14-0 record, while Southern Lehigh sits at 14-1. Both teams are fresh off narrow victories in the semifinals, with Southern Lehigh defeating Shamokin 30-27 and Twin Valley edging Aliquippa 28-24.

Southern Lehigh is boasting a formidable weapon in senior running back Sean Steckert, who has rushed for nearly 3,000 yards this season. Twin Valley’s defense will need to find a way to contain him to secure their first title.

Excitement is palpable in Twin Valley as students and staff rallied at the high school to send the Raiders off to the state championship. “We’re getting really excited because our boys football team is heading to the PIAA state championship. We’ve all been wearing our green and white, trying to get that Raider spirit up,” said history teacher Caroline McRobbie. She emphasized the moment’s importance in uniting the Twin Valley community.

Even with the buzz surrounding them, Twin Valley players remain focused. “They’re very much in game mode. Their mentality is that we can have all the pomp and circumstance and be excited for them, but they have a big game ahead of them,” McRobbie added. The fan bus full of supporters, family, and friends will travel together to watch the game.

As the championship game nears, both teams are eager to make history and claim the title.