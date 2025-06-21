Sports
Twins and Brewers Clash in Exciting MLB Showdown Tonight
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Minnesota Twins tonight at Target Field at 8:10 p.m. ET. The matchup features starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the mound for the Twins.
Brice Turang, who had one hit in his last game, has been performing well lately, hitting .316 over his last five games. This season, he has achieved 10 doubles, four home runs, and 35 walks, bringing his batting average to .269. He aims to extend his hitting streak to five games as he prepares for tonight’s contest.
The Twins are coming in as the favorites with moneyline odds of -142, while the Brewers are underdogs at +119. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite at +136 odds, and the total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.
Both teams have shown mixed performances this season. The Brewers hold a record of 40-35 and have a 3.85 ERA from their pitching staff. Their star player Jackson Chourio leads the team with 83 hits and 42 RBIs. The Brewers are counting on Jacob Misiorowski, who has yet to allow a run this season in his first career game against the Twins.
The Twins, with a record of 37-37, have a batting average of .243 and are led by Ty France, accumulating 70 hits and 38 RBIs. Joe Ryan, boasting a record of 7-2 and a 2.93 ERA, is expected to provide a strong performance for the home team. He also has a solid history against the Brewers in past matchups.
Recent trends indicate that the Twins have won eight of their last nine night games after a victory, while the Brewers have faced challenges, losing six of their last seven games following a win. With players like Byron Buxton hitting home runs consistently, the Twins are looking to make a strong push tonight.
As betting continues to play a role, fans are reminded of the risks associated with gambling. The advice provided is intended to inform, and all individuals should only bet with funds they can afford to lose.
Both teams are poised to make a statement in this evening’s game, and with the stakes high, fans should be prepared for an exciting matchup that could sway the season’s momentum.
