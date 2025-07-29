Sports
Twins Call Up Pierson Ohl for Major League Debut
Minnesota, USA – The Minnesota Twins are set to call up right-handed pitcher Pierson Ohl from Triple-A St. Paul as they look to bolster their roster ahead of a game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Ohl, who was drafted in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, has shown impressive performance in the minor leagues with a 2.17 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP across 66.1 innings this season. He has also recorded 79 strikeouts and exhibited exceptional control with a walk rate of just 3.6%.
This call-up follows a roster move that included the trading of Chris Paddack to the Tampa Bay Rays, creating an opening for Ohl. He has been effective as both a starter and a reliever, with five starts and 17 relief appearances in the current season.
The 25-year-old Ohl is expected to pitch in a bulk role, either as a starter or long reliever, in his debut. He typically throws a four-seam fastball and a changeup, demonstrating improved strikeout rates this season, reaching up to 30% in available innings.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated Ohl could pitch up to four innings in this outing, depending on performance. This is an exciting moment for Ohl, who has a full slate of options and can be retained until he reaches six years of major league service time.
With star outfielder Byron Buxton set to miss additional games due to injury, the Twins are looking for contributions from the younger players. Ohl’s call-up signifies the team’s commitment to developing new talent and adapting to the challenges of the season.
Ohl’s performance in the majors will be closely watched as he steps on the field for the first time, ready to make a mark in the big leagues.
