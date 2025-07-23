Sports
Twins Claim Catcher Jhonny Pereda from Athletics
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Twins have claimed catcher Jhonny Pereda off waivers from the Oakland Athletics, the team announced earlier today. Pereda, 29, was designated for assignment by the Athletics just a few days ago.
In a corresponding move, the Twins have optioned Pereda to Triple-A St. Paul and designated catcher Jair Camargo for assignment. Pereda has had a limited, yet notable career in Major League Baseball, with a batting average of .203 over 39 games with the Miami Marlins and Athletics.
This season, Pereda played in 17 games for the Athletics, where he recorded seven hits in 40 at-bats, including two doubles. Notably, he has had better success at the Triple-A level, boasting a .296 batting average and .799 OPS over 234 games.
Defensively, Pereda is considered a solid option at catcher and has even made appearances as a pitcher in blowout games this season, striking out three batters in three innings pitched.
Camargo, 26, has been out since late May due to a forearm sprain and has struggled to find success since joining the Twins, producing a .000 batting average in seven major league appearances. His minor league numbers have also been inconsistent, leading to his recent designation.
Both players can be optioned for the remainder of this season and one additional year. With Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez already on the roster, Pereda is positioned as the Twins’ third catcher and could be called up to the majors if either Jeffers or Vázquez is injured.
The Twins believe Pereda can provide valuable depth at the catcher position as they look to strengthen their roster. The team is evaluating their options regarding Camargo’s future, as he enters a period of uncertainty following his designation for assignment.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours