Twins Claim Catcher Jhonny Pereda from Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Twins have claimed catcher Jhonny Pereda off waivers from the Oakland Athletics, the team announced earlier today. Pereda, 29, was designated for assignment by the Athletics just a few days ago.

In a corresponding move, the Twins have optioned Pereda to Triple-A St. Paul and designated catcher Jair Camargo for assignment. Pereda has had a limited, yet notable career in Major League Baseball, with a batting average of .203 over 39 games with the Miami Marlins and Athletics.

This season, Pereda played in 17 games for the Athletics, where he recorded seven hits in 40 at-bats, including two doubles. Notably, he has had better success at the Triple-A level, boasting a .296 batting average and .799 OPS over 234 games.

Defensively, Pereda is considered a solid option at catcher and has even made appearances as a pitcher in blowout games this season, striking out three batters in three innings pitched.

Camargo, 26, has been out since late May due to a forearm sprain and has struggled to find success since joining the Twins, producing a .000 batting average in seven major league appearances. His minor league numbers have also been inconsistent, leading to his recent designation.

Both players can be optioned for the remainder of this season and one additional year. With Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez already on the roster, Pereda is positioned as the Twins’ third catcher and could be called up to the majors if either Jeffers or Vázquez is injured.

The Twins believe Pereda can provide valuable depth at the catcher position as they look to strengthen their roster. The team is evaluating their options regarding Camargo’s future, as he enters a period of uncertainty following his designation for assignment.