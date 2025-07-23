Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Minnesota Twins are expected to become sellers, with outfielder Harrison Bader among potential trade candidates. The team aims to offload expiring contracts to prepare for future seasons.

Entering the week, the Twins were five games out of the final wild card position. They face challenging opponents, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, in three upcoming series. Moving Bader could enhance their future prospects, although the return may not be franchise-altering.

Bader continues to bring strong defensive value, ranking in the 94th percentile for Outs Above Average. He is hitting .254 with 11 home runs this season, making him an attractive option for contending teams looking to boost their outfield.

With Bader’s contract expiring, the Twins could trade him to a contender, potentially salvaging value before losing him to free agency. The Philadelphia Phillies have shown interest, as Bader could reclaim a spot in centerfield, a position he lost to Byron Buxton.

For the Phillies, acquiring Bader would address their need in centerfield at a lower cost than other options available this trade season. As the deadline nears, the Twins might soon take significant steps to reshape their roster.