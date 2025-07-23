Sports
Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Minnesota Twins are expected to become sellers, with outfielder Harrison Bader among potential trade candidates. The team aims to offload expiring contracts to prepare for future seasons.
Entering the week, the Twins were five games out of the final wild card position. They face challenging opponents, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, in three upcoming series. Moving Bader could enhance their future prospects, although the return may not be franchise-altering.
Bader continues to bring strong defensive value, ranking in the 94th percentile for Outs Above Average. He is hitting .254 with 11 home runs this season, making him an attractive option for contending teams looking to boost their outfield.
With Bader’s contract expiring, the Twins could trade him to a contender, potentially salvaging value before losing him to free agency. The Philadelphia Phillies have shown interest, as Bader could reclaim a spot in centerfield, a position he lost to Byron Buxton.
For the Phillies, acquiring Bader would address their need in centerfield at a lower cost than other options available this trade season. As the deadline nears, the Twins might soon take significant steps to reshape their roster.
Recent Posts
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025