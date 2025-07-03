Twins Edge Marlins to Halt Eight-Game Winning Streak

MIAMI, Florida — The Minnesota Twins defeated the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night, snapping Miami’s eight-game winning streak. The Marlins’ impressive run fell just short of tying their franchise record.

Minnesota wasted no time at the loanDepot park, as Byron Buxton led off the game with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Brooks Lee‘s sacrifice fly, ending an 18-inning scoreless streak for the Twins.

Miami tied the game in the second inning when Kyle Stowers hit a solo home run off Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, marking his fifth homer in nine games.

The Twins regained the lead in the fourth. Willi Castro doubled to start the inning and scored on Carlos Correa‘s single after Lee’s single advanced him. The run made it 2-1 in favor of Minnesota.

Despite a late push from the Marlins in the sixth, Miami’s Jesus Sanchez hit a double but was stopped at third base after a ball deflected off the second base umpire. The inning ended without any runs for Miami.

In the ninth, Twins reliever Jhoan Duran secured his 13th save of the season by getting Dane Myers to bounce into a double play, sealing the victory for Minnesota.

This win was crucial for the Twins, who broke a three-game losing streak and improved their overall record to 41-45. The Marlins’ loss put them at 38-46.

The teams will face off again on Thursday for the rubber match, with the Twins set to pitch Jordan Balazovic against Miami’s Eury Pérez.